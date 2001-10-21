Novuspharma reports preliminary Ph II BBR 3464 data in solid tumors

Novuspharma has reported preliminary results from two Phase II clinicalstudies of BBR 3464 in ovarian and non-small cell lung cancer patients who have either failed a prior platinum-based therapy or who have tumors known to be insensitive to platinum agents, at the European Cancer Conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

These results demonstrate that objective partial responses were seen in five out of 28 patients who had relapsed after a disease-free interval of at least six months, and a transient partial response was observed in one out of 23 patients who had little or no response to previous treatments. The company noted that the safety profile was consistent with Phase I results.

Novuspharma recently terminated the evaluation of BBR 3464 as a treatment for gastric cancer after the predefined criteria for continuation of trial enrollment were not met, but the company is continuing to investigate the drug in small-cell lung and pancreatic cancer, as well as in combination with 5-fluorouracil in solid tumors.