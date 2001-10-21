Novuspharma reports preliminary Ph II BBR 3464 data in solid tumors

Novuspharma has reported preliminary results from two Phase II clinicalstudies of BBR 3464 in ovarian and non-small cell lung cancer patients who have either failed a prior platinum-based therapy or who have tumors known to be insensitive to platinum agents, at the European Cancer Conference in Lisbon, Portugal.
These results demonstrate that objective partial responses were seen in five out of 28 patients who had relapsed after a disease-free interval of at least six months, and a transient partial response was observed in one out of 23 patients who had little or no response to previous treatments. The company noted that the safety profile was consistent with Phase I results.
Novuspharma recently terminated the evaluation of BBR 3464 as a treatment for gastric cancer after the predefined criteria for continuation of trial enrollment were not met, but the company is continuing to investigate the drug in small-cell lung and pancreatic cancer, as well as in combination with 5-fluorouracil in solid tumors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze