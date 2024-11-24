Sunday 24 November 2024

A biotech company using its benchtop protein system to accelerate protein expression and purification workflows.

Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery system is designed to speed up protein expression and purification in research labs, including those using AI for protein design. The system reduces the time and cost of these processes by automating construct screening. The platform has been installed at contract research organizations (CROs), biotech and biopharma companies, as well as at leading academic institutes, including University College London, University of Cambridge, University of Southampton, University of Manchester, The Flanders Institute for Biotechnology (VIB) in Belgium, and the CRUK Cambridge Institute.

 

Nuclera secures $75 million for eProtein system
16 October 2024
