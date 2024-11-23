Numerous Clinical Trials Initiated In USA

A number of new clinical trial initiatives were announced in the past week or so by US-based firms.

- Ligand Pharmaceuticals has reached agreement with the Food and Drug Administration on trial design, and will launch three Phase II/III pivotal trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma with Targretin, a retinoid subtype receptor selective agonist discovered and developed by the company. It has reached a similar agreement on the design and endpoints for two Phase II/III trials to evaluate orally-administered capsules, and one Phase III trial to study Targretin gel for the topical treatment of CTCL.

- Sparta Pharmaceuticals has started its first US clinical trial with RII retinamide, a retinoid compound, for the treatment of myelodyplastic syndromes. Sparta received a worldwide license (excluding China) for the RII retinamide from the Beijing, China-based Institute of Materia Medica. Chinese researchers have reported that in studies with more than 150 Chinese patients with MDS treated by RII retinamide, the compound demonstrated efficacy with limited toxicity.