Numerous Clinical Trials Initiated In USA

A number of new clinical trial initiatives were announced in the past week or so by US-based firms.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals has reached agreement with the Food and Drug Administration on trial design, and will launch three Phase II/III pivotal trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma with Targretin, a retinoid subtype receptor selective agonist discovered and developed by the company. It has reached a similar agreement on the design and endpoints for two Phase II/III trials to evaluate orally-administered capsules, and one Phase III trial to study Targretin gel for the topical treatment of CTCL.
- Sparta Pharmaceuticals has started its first US clinical trial with RII retinamide, a retinoid compound, for the treatment of myelodyplastic syndromes. Sparta received a worldwide license (excluding China) for the RII retinamide from the Beijing, China-based Institute of Materia Medica. Chinese researchers have reported that in studies with more than 150 Chinese patients with MDS treated by RII retinamide, the compound demonstrated efficacy with limited toxicity.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze