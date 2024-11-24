In September 2024, the company announced the closing of more than $140 million in Series A financing. This included the addition of $68 million to the initial Series A round of $73 million which was announced in 2020. The round was led by founding investor The Column Group, with participation from continuing investors Samsara Bio Capital and Euclidean Capital, and new investor Sanofi Ventures.

The company also announced the appointment of Shilpa Sambashivan, Ph.D., as chief executive and a company director. As a member of the founding team at Nura Bio and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), Dr. Sambashivan has been the driving force behind Nura Bio’s research engine and R&D pipeline, with the company’s first clinical candidate, NB-4746, completing Phase I studies in healthy volunteers in Q2 2024.