Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Nura Bio

A clinical-stage, biopharma company developing neuroprotective, small molecule therapies for the treatment of debilitating neurological diseases.

In September 2024, the company announced the closing of more than $140 million in Series A financing. This included the addition of $68 million to the initial Series A round of $73 million which was announced in 2020. The round was led by founding investor The Column Group, with participation from continuing investors Samsara Bio Capital and Euclidean Capital, and new investor Sanofi Ventures.

The company also announced the appointment of Shilpa Sambashivan, Ph.D., as chief executive and a company director. As a member of the founding team at Nura Bio and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), Dr. Sambashivan has been the driving force behind Nura Bio’s  research engine and R&D pipeline, with the company’s first clinical candidate, NB-4746, completing Phase I studies in healthy volunteers in Q2 2024.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Nura Bio News

Nura Bio closes further financing; names new CEO
More Nura Bio news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze