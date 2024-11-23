NURSE PRESCRIBING IN UK IN 1994

Baroness Cumberlege, UK Parliamentry Undersecretary of State for Health, has announced that five or six demonstration schemes to allow community nurses to prescribe from a limited list will be in place by October, 1994.

Lady Cumberlege said training programs for nurses before they would be allowed to prescribe had been prepared and were ready to be implemented. A formulary of preparations that nurses would be allowed to prescribe has been prepared and agreed by all the professions involved. If the scheme is successful, it is expected to be extended to cover hospital nurses.

She added that it was necessary to ensure that the scheme achieved its goals and that the cost consequences of such a move are containable. Therefore, the original schemes are intended to run for one year, after which an assessment will be made.