The company’s lead investigational drug candidate, NVG-2089, is an engineered Fc fragment designed to target type II Fc receptors. Nuvig is progressing NVG-2089 to Phase II clinical development, as of Q4 2024, in chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and other undisclosed indications for which there is high unmet need for non-immunosuppressive, efficacious new therapies.