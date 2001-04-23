Nycomed Amersham revenues up 16%

Nycomed Amersham of the UK says that it enjoyed a strong first-quarter2001, posting sales of L375 million ($541.7 million), which represents a 16% increase at constant exchange rates. Of its various businesses, the Imaging division jumped 13% to L221 million, helped by particularly good growth for X-ray contrast media products in Europe and the USA, while its life sciences business, Amersham Pharmacia Biotech, achieved sales of L154 million, up 21%.
Nycomed's drug discovery unit benefited from growth in proteomics, the company said, although the North American market was weak. Separations continued to perform strongly, "reflecting the ongoing growth in biopharmaceutical manufacturing."
APBiotech IPO delayed
