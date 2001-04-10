Nycomed launches NeoSpect in UK

Nycomed Amersham Imaging has launched its new molecular diagnosticproduct for the diagnosis of suspected lung cancer, NeoSpect (99m Tc-depreotide), in the UK, its first European market. The firm licenses exclusive marketing rights to the agent in Europe, the Middle East and South Africa from Schering AG's US subsidiary Diatide, and it was first introduced in the USA, where Nycomed has co-marketing rights alongside Schering's Berlex Laboratories unit, in 1999.
NeoSpect binds to somatostatin receptor-bearing masses in the lungs, which are over-expressed in malignant tumors. The hope is that use of the agent will provide an opportunity for earlier diagnosis of lung cancer, which has an average survival from detection of just nine months, and improve treatment outcomes.
Nycomed has already launched NeoSpect in the Middle East, and a spokesperson for the company told the Marketletter that additional introductions in Europe would take place over the next four-five months.
