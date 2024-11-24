A biotech company spun-out from Aditum Bio and Leads Biolabs, with the aim to develop LBL-051, a first-in-class T-cell engager antibody for autoimmune diseases.

The company was launched by Aditum Bio in November 2024. Oblenio Bio was formed in conjunction with an exclusive option and license agreement with launched by Aditum Bio to develop LBL-051, a novel tri-specific T-cell engager developed using the LeadsBody Platform. Aditum Bio will fund Oblenio Bio and the parties will collaborate to rapidly bring LBL-051 into clinical studies.

Oblenio Bio is the thirteenth company launched by Aditum Bio, whose mission is to give large patient populations access to important medicines. To speed these drugs to market, Aditum Bio fosters an incubator model, focusing on the translational phase of drug development.