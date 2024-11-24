Ocuvex Therpeutics

Company Overview

In August 2024, Visiox Pharmaceuticals announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ocuvex Therapeutics. Going forward, the company will operate under the Ocuvex name.The strategic combination is set to position the newly combined entity as an emerging leader in the eye care sector with an exciting portfolio of ophthalmic medicines.

Visiox's innovative products, including OMLONTI (omidenepag isopropyl ophthalmic solution), PDP-716 (brimonidine) 0.35%, and SDN-037 (difluprednate) 0.04%, will grow Ocuvex's market presence and accelerate the commercialization of these promising therapeutics.