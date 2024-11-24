Sunday 24 November 2024

Ocuvex Therpeutics

A privately held ophthalmic pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies for glaucoma and other disorders.

Company Overview

In August 2024, Visiox Pharmaceuticals announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ocuvex Therapeutics. Going forward, the company will operate under the Ocuvex name.The strategic combination is set to position the newly combined entity as an emerging leader in the eye care sector with an exciting portfolio of ophthalmic medicines.

Visiox's innovative products, including OMLONTI (omidenepag isopropyl ophthalmic solution), PDP-716 (brimonidine) 0.35%, and SDN-037 (difluprednate) 0.04%, will grow Ocuvex's market presence and accelerate the commercialization of these promising therapeutics. 



Visiox Pharma to merge with Ocuvex Therapeutics
20 August 2024
