OECD report on genetic testing: hopes and challenges

The mapping of the human genome has made it possible to identifyvirtually all disease-causing genes and to develop tests to detect mutations leading to single-gene disorders, notes the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Genetic tests are being developed at an impressive rate and many have already reached the market. This represents a major achievement for medicine and biotechnology, says the OECD, but also poses tremendous socio-economic challenges: what genetic tests to adopt and reimburse? Who should be tested? How to counsel patients to protect their right to privacy and ensure quality standards which are internationally compatible?
These and related issues are discussed in a new OECD publication, Genetic Testing: Policy Issues for the New Millennium, which is available from the OECD's Science, Technology and Industry Directorate (phone: +33 1 45 24 18 28 or e-mail: elettra.ronchi@oecd.org).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze