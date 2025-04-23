Wednesday 23 April 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Ollin Biosciences

A U.S.-based biotech company developing innovative therapies for ophthalmic diseases.

Established in early 2024, the company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional operations in San Diego, California. The company is led by CEO Jason Ehrlich, M.D., Ph.D., who previously held leadership roles at Kodiak Sciences and Genentech. Ollin has garnered support from prominent investors, including Arch Venture Partners, with Arch managing partner Paul Berns serving on its board of directors. ​

In April 2025, Ollin entered into a significant licensing agreement with VelaVigo Cayman Limited, acquiring exclusive rights (excluding Greater China) to develop, manufacture, and commercialize VBS-102, a first-in-class bispecific antibody. The deal encompasses an upfront payment and potential milestone payments totaling approximately $440 million, along with tiered royalties on future sales. ​

While specific details about Ollin's internal pipeline remain undisclosed, the company's trademark filings and research collaborations indicate a strategic focus on ophthalmology. Notably, Ollin has funded research at Duke University exploring novel glaucoma treatments. ​


Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Ollin Biosciences News

VelaVigo bags second US out-licensing deal
21 April 2025
More Ollin Biosciences news >


Today's issue

Top global biopharmas witness 6% growth in market capitalization in 1st-qtr 2025
Pharmaceutical
Top global biopharmas witness 6% growth in market capitalization in 1st-qtr 2025
23 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
BMS Phase III ARISE trial evaluating Cobenfy disappoints
23 April 2025
Biotechnology
Changes to Innate Pharma and Sanofi ANKET collaboration
23 April 2025
Generics
Russian drugmakers call for new criteria for strategically important drugs
23 April 2025
Biotechnology
Regeneron latest to go big on US manufacturing
22 April 2025
Biotechnology
iBio adds to cardiometabolic and obesity pipeline with AstralBio deal
22 April 2025
Biotechnology
NICE recommends NHS use of Opdivo and Yervoy combo for mCRC
22 April 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze