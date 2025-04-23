Ollin Biosciences

Established in early 2024, the company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional operations in San Diego, California. The company is led by CEO Jason Ehrlich, M.D., Ph.D., who previously held leadership roles at Kodiak Sciences and Genentech. Ollin has garnered support from prominent investors, including Arch Venture Partners, with Arch managing partner Paul Berns serving on its board of directors. ​

In April 2025, Ollin entered into a significant licensing agreement with VelaVigo Cayman Limited, acquiring exclusive rights (excluding Greater China) to develop, manufacture, and commercialize VBS-102, a first-in-class bispecific antibody. The deal encompasses an upfront payment and potential milestone payments totaling approximately $440 million, along with tiered royalties on future sales. ​

While specific details about Ollin's internal pipeline remain undisclosed, the company's trademark filings and research collaborations indicate a strategic focus on ophthalmology. Notably, Ollin has funded research at Duke University exploring novel glaucoma treatments. ​



