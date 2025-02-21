Ona Therapeutics is a biotechnology company founded in 2019 as a spin-off from ICREA and the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB) Barcelona. The company specializes in developing first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting advanced cancers, particularly those resistant to existing treatments.

Ona's lead program, ONA-255, is an ADC designed to treat multiple solid tumors, including breast and gastric cancers. This candidate is currently advancing through Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, with clinical trials anticipated to commence by the end of 2025. Additionally, the company is developing ONA-389, another ADC aimed at treating advanced microsatellite stable (MSS) colon and liver cancers, with IND-enabling studies scheduled to begin in the latter half of 2025.

In June 2020, Ona Therapeutics secured a €30 million Series A financing round, led by investors such as Asabys Partners, Alta Life Sciences, Bpifrance—InnoBio 2, Fund+, and Ysios Capital. These funds have been instrumental in advancing Ona's preclinical programs and preparing for clinical development.