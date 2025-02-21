Friday 21 February 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Ona Therapeutics

A global biotech company pioneering first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Ona Therapeutics is a biotechnology company founded in 2019 as a spin-off from ICREA and the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB) Barcelona. The company specializes in developing first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting advanced cancers, particularly those resistant to existing treatments.

Ona's lead program, ONA-255, is an ADC designed to treat multiple solid tumors, including breast and gastric cancers. This candidate is currently advancing through Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, with clinical trials anticipated to commence by the end of 2025. Additionally, the company is developing ONA-389, another ADC aimed at treating advanced microsatellite stable (MSS) colon and liver cancers, with IND-enabling studies scheduled to begin in the latter half of 2025.

In June 2020, Ona Therapeutics secured a €30 million Series A financing round, led by investors such as Asabys Partners, Alta Life Sciences, Bpifrance—InnoBio 2, Fund+, and Ysios Capital. These funds have been instrumental in advancing Ona's preclinical programs and preparing for clinical development.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Ona Therapeutics News

Ona Therapeutics strengthens leadership team
19 February 2025
Spanish and Chinese firms work on antibody-drug conjugates
27 December 2023
More Ona Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Research reflects need to protect access to medicines in Europe
Generics
Research reflects need to protect access to medicines in Europe
20 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pharma ‘preparing for major disruptions’ from Trump tariffs
20 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
FibroGen sells China business to AstraZeneca
20 February 2025
Biosimilars
New batch of EC nods for Celltrion biosimilars
20 February 2025
Biotechnology
Chugai wins regulatory approval for Tecentriq for additional indication
20 February 2025
Biotechnology
CSPC Megalith grants license to Radiance Biopharma for ADC
20 February 2025
Biosimilars
Formycon presents clinical data on ustekinumab biosimilar FYB202
20 February 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze