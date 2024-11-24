Oncovita's vaccine candidates are developed using its proprietary MeasovirR technology platform, which enables the modification of the measles vaccine virus genome, the most widely used and safest vaccine in the world.

At the end of 2023, the company was selected as a laureate of the “Innovations in Biotherapies and Bioproduction” call for projects under the Innovation Santé France 2030 plan and received €4.5 million in funding as part of the France 2030 investment plan, managed by Bpifrance. In parallel, Oncovita completed a €3.5 million fundraising round with private investors. These two sources of funding, totaling €8 million, support the development of its MVdeltaC immunotherapeutic vaccine in oncology.