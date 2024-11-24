Sunday 24 November 2024

A biotech company specializing in the development of therapeutic cancer vaccines and prophylactic vaccines.

 Oncovita's vaccine candidates are developed using its proprietary MeasovirR technology platform, which enables the modification of the measles vaccine virus genome, the most widely used and safest vaccine in the world. 

At the end of 2023, the company was selected as a laureate of the “Innovations in Biotherapies and Bioproduction” call for projects under the Innovation Santé France 2030 plan and received €4.5 million in funding as part of the France 2030 investment plan, managed by Bpifrance. In parallel, Oncovita completed a €3.5 million fundraising round with private investors. These two sources of funding, totaling €8 million, support the development of its MVdeltaC immunotherapeutic vaccine in oncology.

Oncovita appoints Stéphane Altaba as CEO
9 October 2024
French pairing partner on development and marketing of oncolytic virotherapies
2 July 2019
