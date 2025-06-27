OnCusp Therapeutics

The company's lead program, CUSP06—a Cadherin-6 (CDH6)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)—is in the Phase Ib portion of a Phase I study in patients with platinum-refractory/resistant ovarian cancer and other advanced solid tumors as of Q2 2025.

OnCusp raised an oversubscribed $100 million Series A financing round in January 2024, co-led by Novo Holdings, OrbiMed, and F-Prime Capital. OnCusp is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.