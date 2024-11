23andMe is a Silicon Valley, USA-based gene profiling firm that wants to use data to revolutionize health, wellness and research.

The company is working with a number of pharma companies to aid their drug discovery efforts, including Roche and Lundbeck.

In July 2018, a major deal was also announced with UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline focusing on R&D of innovative new medicines and potential cures, using human genetics as the basis for discovery. The collboration is worth a $300 million to 23andMe.