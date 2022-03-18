Sunday 24 November 2024

A US immuno-oncology cell therapy company that spun out of struggling biotech firm bluebird bio in 2021.

The company is led by Nick Leschly, 2seventy bio's chief kairos officer, and former chief bluebird.

In March 2022, 2seventy bio secured $170 million in a private placement, following which Mr Leschly said: "We have increasing conviction in the Abecma [idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel] US commercial launch, we are executing on a plan to rebalance our burn, and we have secured important funding from leading healthcare investors. Taken together, we expect these steps will get us through critical milestones and into 2025."

Latest 2seventy bio News

2seventy bio and BMS to drop KarMMa-9 study
25 September 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 12, 2024
14 April 2024
FDA expands approval for Bristol Myers and 2seventy bio’s Abecma
8 April 2024
Positive FDA AdCom votes for cell therapies Abecma and Carvykti
16 March 2024
