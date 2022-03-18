The company is led by Nick Leschly, 2seventy bio's chief kairos officer, and former chief bluebird.
In March 2022, 2seventy bio secured $170 million in a private placement, following which Mr Leschly said: "We have increasing conviction in the Abecma [idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel] US commercial launch, we are executing on a plan to rebalance our burn, and we have secured important funding from leading healthcare investors. Taken together, we expect these steps will get us through critical milestones and into 2025."
