4D Molecular Therapeutics

4DMT aims to unlock the full potential of genetic medicines using its proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, which combines the power of the Nobel Prize-winning technology, directed evolution, with synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in product candidates.

In April 2023, the Californian genetic medicines company acquired Aevitas’ proprietary rights to its short-form human complement factor H (sCFH) asset for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases.