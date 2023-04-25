Sunday 24 November 2024

4D Molecular Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotherapeutics company harnessing the power of directed evolution for genetic medicines targeting large market diseases.

4DMT aims to unlock the full potential of genetic medicines using its proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, which combines the power of the Nobel Prize-winning technology, directed evolution, with synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in product candidates.

In April 2023, the Californian genetic medicines company acquired Aevitas’ proprietary rights to its short-form human complement factor H (sCFH) asset for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases.

4DMT to acquire Aevitas asset for up to $140 million
24 April 2023
