4SC’s lead drug candidate, Kinselby (resminostat), is an orally administered class I, IIb and IV histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor that potentially offers an approach to treating different kinds of cancer.

The German company filed its Marketing Authorisation Application with the EMA in February 2024, for resminostat for the treatment of CTCL in Europe. As of Q2 2023, filings for the UK and Switzerland are in preparation, and in addition, a pre-NDA meeting request was also submitted to the US FDA.