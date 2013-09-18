Sunday 24 November 2024

4SC

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule drugs that target key indications in cancer with high unmet medical needs.

4SC’s lead drug candidate, Kinselby (resminostat), is an orally administered class I, IIb and IV histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor that potentially offers an approach to treating different kinds of cancer.

The German company filed its Marketing Authorisation Application with the EMA in February 2024, for resminostat for the treatment of CTCL in Europe. As of Q2 2023, filings for the UK and Switzerland are in preparation, and in addition, a pre-NDA meeting request was also submitted to the US FDA.

Latest 4SC News

4SC sells discovery division operations to BioNTech
30 April 2016
Menarini gains rights to 4SC's resminostat in Asia-Pacific
20 April 2015
LEO Pharma and 4SC Discovery link for skin disease research
26 February 2013
4SC Discovery and BioNTech enter cancer therapy research partnership
21 February 2013
