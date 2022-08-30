Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases.

The company’s lead product candidate, pegozafermin (BIO89-100), is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21.

In January 2023, the US FDA supported the advancement of pegozafermin into two Phase III clinical trials, the first due to launch in the first half of 2023. If successful, pegozafermin has potential to address an unmet need of efficacious therapies with improved side-effect profiles for hypertriglyceridemia.

Latest 89Bio News

Teresa Perney brought in to lead 89bio’s regulatory strategy
17 September 2024
89bio appoints Francis Sarena as chief operating officer
20 August 2024
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 28 — Breakthroughs in MASH, with 89bio CEO
25 June 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 29, 2024
31 March 2024
