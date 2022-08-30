A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases.

The company’s lead product candidate, pegozafermin (BIO89-100), is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21.

In January 2023, the US FDA supported the advancement of pegozafermin into two Phase III clinical trials, the first due to launch in the first half of 2023. If successful, pegozafermin has potential to address an unmet need of efficacious therapies with improved side-effect profiles for hypertriglyceridemia.