A clinical-stage company developing novel treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, GI conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in which the biology of the gut is a contributing factor.

In September 2022, the US company announced positive final results from the Phase II study of vurolenatide, a long-acting GLP-1 agonist for short bowel syndrome, and the outcome from its End-of-Phase II meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration.

The company's secondary candidate is larazotide, which is in Phase II development for multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).