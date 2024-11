A US biotechnology company, focused on cell therapy, that aspires to beat cancer via tumor-specific targeting.

The company engineers T-cells that target the loss of genetic material in tumors, enabling the selective killing of tumor cells while leaving normal cells unharmed.

In October 2020, A2 announced the closing of its $71.5M Series B financing. Proceeds will fund the advancement of its T-cell module platform and the clinical development and in-house manufacturing of its three near-term product candidates.