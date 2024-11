AB2 Bio, located at the Innovation Park of the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, is a drug discovery and development company focused on developing innovative therapies for the treatment of inflammatory diseases with unmet medical needs.

Inflammation is a natural defense mechanism. However, dysregulated and persistent inflammatory processes are the basis of several chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, such as: NLRC4 - MAS, Adult onset Still's Disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and many others.

AB2 Bio is developing drugs that will not only treat the symptoms but also target the underlying causes of inflammation-based diseases.