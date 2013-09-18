Abcam's ambition is to be the most influential company in life sciences by helping advance global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which, in turn, will drive new treatments and improved health.

Some two-thirds of the world's 750,000 life science researchers use Abcam's affinity binders, reagents, biomarkers and assays and the company's products are mentioned in over 20,000 of the 56,000 peer-reviewed papers published each year in the life sciences.