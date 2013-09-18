Sunday 24 November 2024

UK-based Abcam is a provider of antibodies, proteins, kits and reagents for research.

Abcam's ambition is to be the most influential company in life sciences by helping advance global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which, in turn, will drive new treatments and improved health.

Some two-thirds of the world's 750,000 life science researchers use Abcam's affinity binders, reagents, biomarkers and assays and the company's products are mentioned in over 20,000 of the 56,000 peer-reviewed papers published each year in the life sciences.

Latest Abcam News

Danaher to acquire British firm Abcam
29 August 2023
Abcam to acquire Expedeon's proteomics and immunology business
11 November 2019
Abcam launches new checkpoint inhibitor clone
2 July 2018
Horizon's new CEO arrives amid update on takeover bid by Abcam
9 May 2018
