A clinical-stage biotech company developing first-in-class immunotherapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise modulation of highly cytotoxic T and NK cells.

In August 2023, Abcuro announced the successful closing of a $155 million Series B financing co-led by Redmile Group and Bain Capital Life Sciences.

As of mid-2023, the USA-based company is conducting two clinical trials in rare diseases: a Phase II/III registrational trial evaluating ABC008 in inclusion body myositis (IBM,) and a Phase I/III trial evaluating ABC008 in T cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia.