Abdera Therapeutics

An American biotech company leveraging antibody engineering to design and develop new precision radiopharmaceuticals for cancer.

Abdera’s Radio Optimized Vector Engineering platform enables the company to engineer potential best-in-class therapies for both clinically validated and novel targets that deliver potent radioisotopes capable of emitting alpha or beta particles to selectively destroy cancer cells. Abdera’s lead program targets DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors.

In April 2023, Abdera announced that it had raised $142 million in combined Series A and B financing.

Abdera Therapeutics launches with $142 million in financing
21 April 2023
