Abide Therapeutics

Abide Therapeutics is a privately-held pharmaceutical company that develops technologies to selectively target serine hydrolases, one of the largest enzyme families involved in regulating human physiology.

In March 2014 it was announced that Abide had entered into a strategic collaboration with US biotech firm Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) to discover and develop new drugs in inflammation and immunology.

Included in the collaboration is Abide’s most advanced compound, AB101131, which three-four developmental candidates during the term of the collaboration.

This is the second major deal for Abide, which last year entered into an accord with US pharma major Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) to discover, develop and commercialize small-molecule therapies directed against three novel targets to treat metabolic diseases with a focus on type 2 diabetes.

Latest Abide Therapeutics News

Look back at pharma news in the week to May 10
12 May 2019
Lundbeck to acquire Abide Therapeutics
7 May 2019
All change in Abide deal with Celgene
28 March 2018
Abide Therapeutics in deal with Celgene on immune disorders research
3 March 2014
