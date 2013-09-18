Abide Therapeutics is a privately-held pharmaceutical company that develops technologies to selectively target serine hydrolases, one of the largest enzyme families involved in regulating human physiology.

In March 2014 it was announced that Abide had entered into a strategic collaboration with US biotech firm Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) to discover and develop new drugs in inflammation and immunology.

Included in the collaboration is Abide’s most advanced compound, AB101131, which three-four developmental candidates during the term of the collaboration.

This is the second major deal for Abide, which last year entered into an accord with US pharma major Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) to discover, develop and commercialize small-molecule therapies directed against three novel targets to treat metabolic diseases with a focus on type 2 diabetes.