Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

abogen_company

Abogen Biosciences

A Chinese mRNA vaccine technology firm that has raised more than $814 million across three financing rounds.

A Chinese mRNA vaccine technology firm that has raised more than $814 million across three financing rounds.

The company will use the funds partly to support clinical development of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Abogen, which was only founded in January 2019, will also put the money towards expanding its pipeline of other vaccine and treatment candidates.

The Suzhou-headquartered firm is jointly developing its COVID-19 jab with a research institute affiliated with Chinese military and China-based vaccine producer Walvax Biotechnology.

The candidate, ARCoV, is currently being tested in a Phase III clinical trial.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


More Abogen Biosciences news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze