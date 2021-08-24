Abogen Biosciences

A Chinese mRNA vaccine technology firm that has raised more than $814 million across three financing rounds.

The company will use the funds partly to support clinical development of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Abogen, which was only founded in January 2019, will also put the money towards expanding its pipeline of other vaccine and treatment candidates.

The Suzhou-headquartered firm is jointly developing its COVID-19 jab with a research institute affiliated with Chinese military and China-based vaccine producer Walvax Biotechnology.

The candidate, ARCoV, is currently being tested in a Phase III clinical trial.