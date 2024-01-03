The company's Integrated Drug Creation platform faciliitates accelerated time to clinic and increases the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. This model allows Absci to screen billions of cells per week, developing wet lab-validated candidates from AI-designed antibodies in as little as six weeks.

Absci’s is headquartered in Vancouver, WA, and has an AI Research Lab in New York City and an Innovation Center in Zug, Switzerland.