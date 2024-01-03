Sunday 24 November 2024

Absci

A generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies.

The company's Integrated Drug Creation platform faciliitates accelerated time to clinic and increases the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. This model allows Absci to screen billions of cells per week, developing wet lab-validated candidates from AI-designed antibodies in as little as six weeks.

Absci’s is headquartered in Vancouver, WA, and has an AI Research Lab in New York City and an Innovation Center in Zug, Switzerland.

Latest Absci News

New AI collaboration between AstraZeneca and Absci
4 December 2023
Almirall and Absci sign AI dermatology drug discovery deal
14 November 2023
Absci rockets as it inks AI research deal with Merck
8 January 2022
BRIEF—Absci collaboration to develop novel ADCs
7 July 2022
