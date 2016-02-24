Sunday 24 November 2024

Abzena provides proprietary technologies and complementary services in the UK and US to enable the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products.

The Group comprises Antitope, PacificGMP, PolyTherics and TCRS, which between them have built a global customer base including the majority of the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies as well as large and small biotech companies and academic groups.

Antitope provides immunogenicity assessment, protein engineering to create humanized antibodies and deimmunised therapeutic proteins, and cell line development for manufacture.

PacificGMP provides contract process development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and gene therapy and cell therapy products, for preclinical and clinical studies.

PolyTherics specializes in proprietary site-specific conjugation technologies for antibody drug conjugate development and solutions for optimizing the therapeutic properties of biopharmaceuticals.

TCRS is a contract chemistry and bioconjugation business focused on ADCs and is establishing the capability to manufacture ADCs to GMP standards.

Abzena (AIM: ABZA) has its main operations in Cambridge, UK, San Diego, CA, US and Bristol, Pennsylvania, US . For more information, please see  www.abzena.com.

Latest Abzena News

The importance of onshoring and better control of the drug supply chain
26 July 2024
Abzena and Lipum collaborate on anti-BSSL antibody program
20 March 2019
Abzena announces WCAS acquisition
16 August 2018
Abzena and UCL collaborate on new wet AMD treatment
21 February 2017
