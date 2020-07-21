"The company develops a drug candidate portfolio in three programs (ACT-01, ACT-02, ACT-03) pursuing innovative targets that focus on four areas: Optic Neuritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease and Epilepsy."
"Accure Therapeutics follows a straightforward corporate model, consisting of integrating valuable assets, people, R&D programs and investors to address the need for disease modifier medicines to treat CNS diseases. The current portfolio serves as the basis for further expansion towards more R&D programs and targeted indications."
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze