Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

accure_therapeutics_company

Accure Therapeutics

"Accure Therapeutics, a private pharma R&D engine at clinical stage in the CNS field, was launched in 2020 with a Series A funding led by Alta Life Sciences and supported by the Centre for Technological and Industrial Development (CDTI)."

"The company develops a drug candidate portfolio in three programs (ACT-01, ACT-02, ACT-03) pursuing innovative targets that focus on four areas: Optic Neuritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease and Epilepsy."

"Accure Therapeutics follows a straightforward corporate model, consisting of integrating valuable assets, people, R&D programs and investors to address the need for disease modifier medicines to treat CNS diseases. The current portfolio serves as the basis for further expansion towards more R&D programs and targeted indications."

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Accure Therapeutics News

Pharma has set its sights on ophthalmology opportunities
8 December 2022
Oculis adds to ophthalmology pipeline with Accure deal
2 March 2022
New Spanish firm Accure Therapeutics launched
26 May 2020
More Accure Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze