Accutar Biotechnology

A clinical stage biotech focused on AI-empowered drug discovery, and its application to the development of clinically differentiated medicines.

The company was founded in 2015 and has locations in both Shanghai, China and New York, NY.

Accutar has two software packages: Chemi-Net, a molecular graph convolutional network for accurate drug property prediction; and Orbital, a deep neural network based docking platform. This platform employs computation-aided drug design to enable side chain flexible mode ligand docking, virtual screening, and drug ADME property prediction.

BRIEF—New strategic collab to focus on inflammatory diseases
29 November 2023
