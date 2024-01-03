Accutar Biotechnology

The company was founded in 2015 and has locations in both Shanghai, China and New York, NY.
Accutar has two software packages: Chemi-Net, a molecular graph convolutional network for accurate drug property prediction; and Orbital, a deep neural network based docking platform. This platform employs computation-aided drug design to enable side chain flexible mode ligand docking, virtual screening, and drug ADME property prediction.
