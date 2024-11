AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharma company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for acute pain.

The US company’s product candidates, Dsuvia (known as ARX-04 outside of the USA) and Zalviso, are designed to deliver sufentanil, a strong opioid analgesic, via a non-invasive, sublingual formulation in medical supervised settings.

AcelRx has claimed that Dsuvia has the potential to generate more than $1 billion in revenue in the USA.