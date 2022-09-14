Under an exclusive licensing arrangement with Affibody, Acelyrin holds global development and commercialization rights to izokibep, a unique, antibody mimetic, interleukin-17A inhibitor designed to overcome the limitations of monoclonal antibodies.
In Q1 2023, Acelyrin acquired ValenzaBio, a privately-held company developing therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, in an all-stock transaction. The acquisition added multiple clinical and pre-clinical development programs to Acelyrin’s immunology pipeline.
