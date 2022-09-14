Sunday 24 November 2024

A late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the delivery of transformative medicines in immunology.

Under an exclusive licensing arrangement with Affibody, Acelyrin holds global development and commercialization rights to izokibep, a unique, antibody mimetic, interleukin-17A inhibitor designed to overcome the limitations of monoclonal antibodies.

In Q1 2023, Acelyrin acquired ValenzaBio, a privately-held company developing therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, in an all-stock transaction. The acquisition added multiple clinical and pre-clinical development programs to Acelyrin’s immunology pipeline.

Latest Acelyrin News

Strategic overhaul at Acelyrin after late-stage success
14 August 2024
Positive Phase IIb/III outcome for izokibep in psoriatic arthritis
12 March 2024
Immunology specialist Acelyrin makes senior appointment
6 November 2023
Acelyrin down 54% on disastrous izokibep data
13 September 2023
