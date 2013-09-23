Sunday 24 November 2024

Biopharmaceutical company Achillion Pharmaceuticals develops new treatments for patients with infectious diseases.

Biopharmaceutical company Achillion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACHN) develops new treatments for patients with infectious diseases.

The company has advanced multiple product candidates with novel mechanisms of action. Achillion is focused on HCV and resistant bacterial infections. The company's focus is currently on developing three clinical candidates for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C infection.

First, Achillion is developing sovaprevir, a proprietary potent, once-daily NS3 protease inhibitor currently in Phase II clinical development. Second, Achillion is evaluating in Phase 1 ACH-2684, a highly potent, pan-genotypic inhibitor of HCV NS3 protease with pico-molar potency. Third, Achillion is advancing the a second-generation NS5A inhibitor designated ACH-3102, a potent inhibitor of HCV NS5A that demonstrates pico-molar potency, pan-genotypic activity, and an enhanced resistance profile compared to first-generation NS5A inhibitors. Lastly, Achillion has discovered a proprietary nucleotide inhibitor of NS5B polymerase, ACH-3422.

Achillion also has a portfolio of antibacterial drug candidates for the treatment of serious, resistant bacterial infections. Each of these programs was discovered through Achillion's own proprietary internal drug discovery efforts. Achillion is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

Latest Achillion News

Achillion soars on positive mid-stage hep C drug combo trial
17 August 2014
Achillion HCV program back on track, as FDA lifts sovaprevir study hold; initiates ACH-3422 dosing
10 June 2014
