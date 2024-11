A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases.

The USA-based company is focused on leveraging core expertise in drug discovery and development and kinase inhibition to develop novel, small molecule therapies to help people impacted by under-served immuno-inflammatory conditions.

The company's proprietary KINect technology platform is used to generate clinical candidates for difficult to drug kinases with novel approaches.