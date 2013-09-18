Sunday 24 November 2024

US biotechnology company Acorda Therapeutics is focused on developing therapies for multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury and other neurological conditions.

Acorda markets Ampyra (dalfampridine) in the USA as a treatment to improve walking in patients with MS. This was demonstrated by an improvement in walking speed. Ampyra is marketed outside the USA as Fampyra (prolonged-release fampridine tablets) by Biogen Idec under a licensing agreement from Acorda.

Ampyra and Fampyra are manufactured under license from Alkermes Pharma Ireland. The company also markets Zanaflex Capsules (tizanidine hydrochloride) and Zanaflex tablets, a short-acting drug for the management of spasticity. Acorda also receives sales royalties on tizanidine hydrochloride capsules, an authorized generic version of Zanaflex Capsules, distributed by Actavis, under its agreement with Acorda.

Acorda also has a pipeline in novel neurological therapies. The company is developing Diazepam Nasal Spray for treatment of certain epileptic seizures. It is also studying Ampyra to improve a range of functional impairments caused by MS, as well as its potential for use in other neurological conditions, including cerebral palsy and post-stroke deficits.

In addition, Acorda is developing clinical stage compounds AC105 for acute treatment of spinal cord injury, GGF2 for treatment of heart failure and rHIgM22, a remyelinating monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of MS. GGF2 is also being investigated in preclinical studies as a treatment for neurological conditions such as stroke and peripheral nerve damage. Chondroitinase, an enzyme that encourages nerve plasticity in spinal cord injury, is in preclinical development.

Latest Acorda Therapeutics News

Acorda files for voluntary Chapter 11 Protection
3 April 2024
Biogen to return Fampyra rights to Acorda
12 January 2024
Esteve launches first inhaled rescue treatment for Parkinson's OFF periods
11 March 2023
Acorda skyrockets as it prevails in royalties dispute over Ampyra
18 October 2022
