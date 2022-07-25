Sunday 24 November 2024

Acticor Biotech

A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, with a primary focus on acute ischemic stroke.

Acticor Biotech is a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research).

The Paris-based company is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody fragment directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI. Glenzocimab inhibits platelet binding to the thrombus without affecting physiological hemostasis, thereby limiting the bleeding risk, particularly in the brain.

In May 2022, Acticor presented positive results from its Phase Ib/IIa study, ACTIMIS, confirming the safety profile and showing a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group in patients with stroke.

Latest Acticor Biotech News

Acticor Biotech obtains 'PRIME' status from EMA for stroke candidate glenzocimab
22 July 2022
Alentis Therapeutics gets $67 million funding
15 June 2021
TxCell continues search for CAR-T therapies outside of cancer
3 May 2017
Covance links with Inserm on R&D
12 January 2012
