Adagio Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential.

Adagio’s portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies includes multiple, non-competing broadly neutralizing antibodies with distinct binding epitopes, led by adintrevimab (ADG20). The US company has secured manufacturing capacity for the production of ADG20 with third-party contract manufacturers through the completion of clinical trials and, if approved by regulatory authorities, through initial commercial launch.

In March 2022, Adagio reported that the primary endpoints were met with statistical significance for all three indications in the company’s ongoing global Phase II/III clinical trials evaluating ADG20 as a pre-and-post-exposure prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.