A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential.

Adagio’s portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies includes multiple, non-competing broadly neutralizing antibodies with distinct binding epitopes, led by adintrevimab (ADG20). The US company has secured manufacturing capacity for the production of ADG20 with third-party contract manufacturers through the completion of clinical trials and, if approved by regulatory authorities, through initial commercial launch.

In March 2022, Adagio reported that the primary endpoints were met with statistical significance for all three indications in the company’s ongoing global Phase II/III clinical trials evaluating ADG20 as a pre-and-post-exposure prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.

Latest Adagio Therapeutics News

Strong showing for Adagio's ADG20 in pre- and post-exposure settings for COVID-19
30 March 2022
Adagio updates on ADG20 development plans and pipeline
22 February 2022
Adagio's ADG20 'has neutralization activity against Omicron'
17 January 2022
Adagio suffers rapid drop after announcing Omicron data
14 December 2021
