A clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of orally available small molecule drugs, known as allosteric modulators, for neurological disorders.

The Swiss company's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is under evaluation for future development in a range of indications.

Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen, is in a Phase IIa proof of concept trial for the treatment of epilepsy.