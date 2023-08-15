Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

addimmune-large

Addimmune

A clinical-stage gene and cell therapy company developing a functional cure for HIV.

In June 2023, Addimmune announced that it is separating from American Gene Technologies International (AGT), a biotech company with a 15-year track record of product gene and cell therapy drug development.

AGT began human trials in 2020 for AGT103-T, a single-dose lentiviral-based autologous cell therapy candidate designed to deliver gene-therapy modified, HIV-specific CD4 T cells to people with HIV. Initial results in the clinical trials motivated AGT to create a separate company to focus on completing required clinical trials and pursuing commercialization of a functional cure for HIV.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Addimmune News

The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - August 2023
4 September 2023
Addimmune to go public via SPAC deal with 10X III
11 August 2023
More Addimmune news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze