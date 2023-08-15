In June 2023, Addimmune announced that it is separating from American Gene Technologies International (AGT), a biotech company with a 15-year track record of product gene and cell therapy drug development.

AGT began human trials in 2020 for AGT103-T, a single-dose lentiviral-based autologous cell therapy candidate designed to deliver gene-therapy modified, HIV-specific CD4 T cells to people with HIV. Initial results in the clinical trials motivated AGT to create a separate company to focus on completing required clinical trials and pursuing commercialization of a functional cure for HIV.