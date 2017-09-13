Sunday 24 November 2024

Privately-held Adello Biologics is exclusively focused on the development of biosimilar medicines.

The USA-based company has highlited the potential of these copycat biologics to reduce costs, increase accessibility and provide patients with more options.

In 2017, it has been working on biosimilar versions of filgrastim, pegfilgrastim and adalimumab, but the company also has other products in pre-clinical development.

In January 2019, the company has been acquired by Kashiv Pharma and now operates under a new name, Kashiv BioSciences.

Progress on filgrastim biosimilar puts Adello on the map
12 September 2017
