AdipoPharma

A biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative peptide-based approaches to treating metabolic diseases, in particular insulin resistance and type II diabetes.

Formerly ALMS Therapeutics SAS, the French company is harnessing the power of the adipocyte for the treatment of insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes and related disorders.

The company’s lead candidate, PATAS, is a therapeutic peptide and the first representative of a new class of drugs, ‘Adipeutics’. PATAS has been shown to restore healthy lipid biosynthesis in adipocytes in diseased animal models and should be the first diabetes drug to have significant beneficial effects on insulin resistance, type II diabetes, pancreatic beta cell plaque removal, liver steatosis and fibrosis correlated with decreased ceramide levels.

In January 2023, Adipo announces the completion of a Series A fundraising, the size of which was not disclosed, but the company claims to be on target for a $26 million raise through Phase II studies.