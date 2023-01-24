Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

adipopharma-company

AdipoPharma

A biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative peptide-based approaches to treating metabolic diseases, in particular insulin resistance and type II diabetes.

Formerly ALMS Therapeutics SAS, the French company is harnessing the power of the adipocyte for the treatment of insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes and related disorders.

The company’s lead candidate, PATAS, is a therapeutic peptide and the first representative of a new class of drugs, ‘Adipeutics’. PATAS has been shown to restore healthy lipid biosynthesis in adipocytes in diseased animal models and should be the first diabetes drug to have significant beneficial effects on insulin resistance, type II diabetes, pancreatic beta cell plaque removal, liver steatosis and fibrosis correlated with decreased ceramide levels.

In January 2023, Adipo announces the completion of a Series A fundraising, the size of which was not disclosed, but the company claims to be on target for a $26 million raise through Phase II studies.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest AdipoPharma News

Series A for AdipoPharma to advance drug for 'root cause of type 2 diabetes'
23 January 2023
More AdipoPharma news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze