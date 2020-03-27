advanz_pharma

Advanz has commercial sales in more than 90 countries globally and has a direct commercial presence in more than 20 countries, including key countries in Europe, the US, Canada, and Australia, a Centre of Excellence in Mumbai, India, as well as an established global distribution and commercialisation partner network.

The company's product portfolio and pipeline comprises innovative medicines, specialty generics & biosimilars, and originator brands. Its products cover a broad range of therapeutic areas, including hepatology, gastroenterology, anti-infectives, critical care, endocrinology, oncology, CNS, and, more broadly, rare disease medicines.