Adynxx is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a potentially transformative technology platform addressing pain at its molecular roots – treating the development of pain following surgery or trauma and established chronic pain syndromes.

In October 2018, the San Francisco-based company announced a merger, subject to closing, with Alliqua BioMedical under which the stockholders of Adynxx would become the majority owners of Alliqua's outstanding common stock on a fully-diluted basis, bringing on board brivoligide, a drug candidate in development for the reduction of postoperative pain.