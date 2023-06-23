Sunday 24 November 2024

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases with limited treatment options.

Aeglea has investigated pegtarviliase in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Classical Homocystinuria. Aeglea's other clinical program, pegzilarginase, achieved the primary endpoint of arginine reduction in the PEACE Phase III clinical trial. As of Q2 2023, The Marketing Authorization Application for pegzilarginase is under review with the EMA.

Aeglea has also developed a pipeline of engineered human enzymes that have been explored in preclinical testing, the most advanced of which is for the potential treatment of Cystinuria.

In June 2023, Aeglea acquired Spyre Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapeutics with the potential to transform the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Latest Aeglea BioTherapeutics News

The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - June 2023
6 July 2023
After Spyre buy, Aeglea aims high in IBD
22 June 2023
Bright hopes fade for orphan drug, but Aeglea stays positive
7 December 2021
