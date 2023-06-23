Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea has investigated pegtarviliase in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Classical Homocystinuria. Aeglea's other clinical program, pegzilarginase, achieved the primary endpoint of arginine reduction in the PEACE Phase III clinical trial. As of Q2 2023, The Marketing Authorization Application for pegzilarginase is under review with the EMA.

Aeglea has also developed a pipeline of engineered human enzymes that have been explored in preclinical testing, the most advanced of which is for the potential treatment of Cystinuria.

In June 2023, Aeglea acquired Spyre Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapeutics with the potential to transform the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).