Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

aelix-tx-company

Aelix Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

Aelix is a spin-off of HIVACAT, a public-private consortium. The company holds a worldwide, exclusive license for the development and commercialization of the HTI immunogen.

The Barcelonian company is working with Gilead Sciences on the development of a novel T-cell vaccine—AELIX-002—aimed at curing HIV infection. Results from a Phase II study show that the vaccine achieved its primary and secondary endpoints of safety, tolerability and immunogenicity.

The two firms are also running a separate study, AELIX-003, which explores combining the vaccine with Gilead´s TLR7 agonist, vesatolimod, in HIV-infected people.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Aelix Therapeutics News

Quest to cure HIV continues, with positive data for novel vaccine
2 November 2022
AELIX and Gilead to trial new HIV regimen
18 October 2018
More Aelix Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze