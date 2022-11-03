Aelix Therapeutics

Aelix is a spin-off of HIVACAT, a public-private consortium. The company holds a worldwide, exclusive license for the development and commercialization of the HTI immunogen.

The Barcelonian company is working with Gilead Sciences on the development of a novel T-cell vaccine—AELIX-002—aimed at curing HIV infection. Results from a Phase II study show that the vaccine achieved its primary and secondary endpoints of safety, tolerability and immunogenicity.

The two firms are also running a separate study, AELIX-003, which explores combining the vaccine with Gilead´s TLR7 agonist, vesatolimod, in HIV-infected people.