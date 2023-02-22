Sunday 24 November 2024

Aera Therapeutics

A biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary protein nanoparticle delivery platform to unlock the full potential of genetic medicines.

Aera’s platform, based on endogenous human proteins, is being developed to address the limitations of current delivery technologies and to expand the reach of genetic medicines to different tissues and applications, in order to benefit more patients across more disease areas.

Aera’s licensed technology also includes a therapeutic enzyme platform based on the discovery of novel, compact and programmable gene editing enzymes.

The Boston-headquartered company launched in February 2023, having raised a total of $193 million combined Series A and B financings.

Latest Aera Therapeutics News

Stellar cast and $193 million for Aera's mission to deliver genetic medicines
17 February 2023
