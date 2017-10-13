Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye.

The USA-based company's product candidates, Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution), are once-daily eye drops that, if approved, will provide eye-care professionals with the first novel intraocular pressure-lowering mechanisms of action to treat glaucoma in nearly 20 years.

This approval could come from the US Food and Drug Administration in the final quarter of 2017 for Rhopressa.