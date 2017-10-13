Aerie Pharmaceuticals

The USA-based company's product candidates, Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution), are once-daily eye drops that, if approved, will provide eye-care professionals with the first novel intraocular pressure-lowering mechanisms of action to treat glaucoma in nearly 20 years.
This approval could come from the US Food and Drug Administration in the final quarter of 2017 for Rhopressa.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze