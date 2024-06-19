Aerovate Therapeutics

Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing drugs that target rare cardiopulmonary disease.

Aerovate's initial focus is on advancing AV-101, its proprietary dry powder inhaled formulation of the antiproliferative drug imatinib. Developed specifically for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), AV-101 targets cellular hyperproliferation and resistance to apoptosis, driven by improper signaling in cells of the distal pulmonary arteries.

As of June 2024, Aerovate has approximately $100 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Aerovate plunges as AV-101 fails in treatment of PAH
18 June 2024
